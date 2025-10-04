Annual Shades Crest Arts and Crafts Fair
to
Shades Crest Baptist Church 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama
Join the Annual Shades Crest Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shades Crest Baptist Church enjoy a festive day of creativity, community, and purpose while supporting Refuge and Hope International!
- Event Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., held at Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226.
- Participation Fee: A non-refundable $30 table donation is required with the application (due by September 8), payable to Shades Crest Baptist Church.
- Beneficiary: All proceeds support Refuge and Hope International, aiding refugee populations in Uganda through education and empowerment programs.
- Exhibitor Details: Each participant receives one 8-foot table and two chairs; setup times are Friday 6:30–8:45 p.m. and Saturday 7–8:45 a.m. A light breakfast and refreshments will be provided.
- Event Atmosphere: Held alongside the Bluff Park Art Show, attracting large crowds with food and activities; exhibitors must stay until 3:00 PM to maintain event flow
Info
Shades Crest Baptist Church 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama
events