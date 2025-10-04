Join the Annual Shades Crest Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shades Crest Baptist Church enjoy a festive day of creativity, community, and purpose while supporting Refuge and Hope International!

Event Date & Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., held at Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226.

Participation Fee: A non-refundable $30 table donation is required with the application (due by September 8), payable to Shades Crest Baptist Church.

Beneficiary: All proceeds support Refuge and Hope International, aiding refugee populations in Uganda through education and empowerment programs.

Exhibitor Details: Each participant receives one 8-foot table and two chairs; setup times are Friday 6:30–8:45 p.m. and Saturday 7–8:45 a.m. A light breakfast and refreshments will be provided.

Event Atmosphere: Held alongside the Bluff Park Art Show, attracting large crowds with food and activities; exhibitors must stay until 3:00 PM to maintain event flow