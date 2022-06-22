Learn about the key people and fossils that advanced our understanding of life on Earth and the concept of Deep Time. Dr. Bill Deutsch will discuss the paleontology of Alabama, where much of ancient life was ocean-dwelling. Dr. Deutsch is a Research Fellow, Emeritus, in the Auburn University School of Fisheries, with degrees in Zoology, Biology, Anthropology, and Aquatic Ecology. He is a member of the Alabama Paleontological Society, and regularly searches for fossils statewide and beyond. He has had a life-long interest in paleontology, and is currently writing a book titled Ancient Life in Alabama: The Fossils, the Finders, and Why It Matters. Can't make it in person? The program will be live-streamed via Facebook & YouTube. LOCATION: Plaza Wing