Alzheimer's Assoc: Understanding Dementia-Related Behaviors

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Alzheimer's disease is not a normal part of aging. Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join us to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms

