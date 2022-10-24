Alcoholics Anonymous

Need help with a drinking problem?

A.A. has a solution. That isn't an empty promise. A.A. has been helping alcoholics recover for more than 80 years. A.A.'s program of recovery is built on the simple foundation of one alcoholic sharing with another. If your drinking is out of control, A.A. can help. See website or AA app for multiple meetings info in Hoover area. AA is not allied with nor endorses GVBC - AA pays rent for meeting space.