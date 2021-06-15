Alabama Wildlife Birds of Prey @ Veterans Park
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
An introduction to birds of prey, kids can learn many facts about these animals.
All ages are invited to the park for the Hoover Public Library's summer shows. Bring a blanket for your family, social distancing is expected. Large groups call 444-7833 to register.
Veterans Park - 4800 Valleydale Rd, Hoover, AL 35242
Limited parking at park; additional parking available at Spain Park High School.

