Alabama Kidney Walk & Celebration

The annual Birmingham Kidney Walk & Celebration is the Alabama Kidney Foundation's premier fundraising event. Proceeds assist Alabama's kidney patients in need through the foundation's financial assistance program. The financial assistance program serves low-income dialysis patients by helping them with necessities, such as high utility bills, prescription medications and transportation to and from life-saving dialysis treatments.

The walk and celebration are on Aug. 13 at Veteran's Park (4800 Valleydale Road). Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the event ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be food, music, vendor tables, a children's area, door prizes and prizes for top fundraising teams and individuals. Best T-shirt design will also receive a prize.

Please contact Brad Cary at brad@alkidney.org for more information.