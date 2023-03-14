Are you caring for an aging loved one? Are you looking ahead and wanting to plan for your future? Have you found yourself lost when it comes to navigating through the world of senior care?

Discovery United Methodist Church is hosting "Aged to Perfection," an 8 week series on topics of aging and elder care, where you can get your questions answered. Hear guest speakers who are experts in the fields of: Medicare, Medicaid & long term care insurance, estate planning, independent living, assisted living & dementia care, care for the caregiver, how to prepare your home so you can stay in it, hospice, coping with loss, funeral planning, and healthy living as we age. Whether you are helping someone in their golden years or getting there yourself, these informative seminars can be just what you need.

For detailed info and a schedule of topics and speakers visit discoveryumc.org/agedtoperfection