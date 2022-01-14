AEIVA Presents Sonya Yong James: The Eye of a Needle
Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Using thread and cloth as her medium, multidisciplinary artist Sonya Yong James examines the intersection of our shared cultural mythologies and female domestic culture, and the roles sexuality, memory and death play in the development of our personal relationships.
You must register to attend this free exhibition.
