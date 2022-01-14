Inside the Arts: Gallery Talk with Lily Reeves (Opening Reception)

Join UAB's Abroms-Engle Institute for the Visual Arts via Zoom on Friday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. for a discussion of Lily Reeves’ current exhibition “Between Futures” and an overview of her artistic practice. Opening reception to follow.

About the Artist:

Lily Reeves uses light, space, sculpture, immersive installation and performance to address spiritual chasms in contemporary culture while encouraging emotional and physical well-being through a holistic lens of personal, societal and emotional healing.

More information can be found on the artist’s website: lilyreeves.com/about

Zoom Link provided upon registration and in confirmation email to be sent on day of event.