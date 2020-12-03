AEIVA Outside the Lines LIVE featuring David Sandlin

Join us on Thursday, December 3 at 7pm CT / 8pm ET for our next Outside the Lines LIVE Coloring Night with AEIVA featuring internationally known guest artist, David Sandlin.

Work on your own favorite coloring page or use one of the pages created by David (sent to registrants day-of event).

About the Artist // David Sandlin was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1956, and has lived in the United States since 1972. He has been painting, printmaking, and creating installations professionally since moving to New York City in 1980. He is also a teacher at the School of Visual Arts. His paintings, prints, books, and installations have been exhibited extensively in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Australia. His work has also been published in the Best American Comics 2012 and 2009, New Yorker, New York Times, RAW, and other publications.

Currently, David Sandlin’s projects include Belfaust, a graphic novel, and 76 Manifestations of American Destiny, a cycle of prints and paintings depicting the American pantheon—both historical characters and events and those in the realm of legend. The new series of works will represent American heroes and villains of fact and fiction and iconic occurrences and folktales in a fresh context. “I do believe America is fast moving beyond the models it has followed for the past three hundred years, and these ghosts of history will eventually be put to rest. In some cases this may be a sad thing, but overall it won’t be a bad thing,” says Sandlin.