AEIVA Outside the Lines LIVE featuring BFA Students

Join the UAB Department of Art and Art History and AEIVA on Thursday, April 29, at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET for a night to explore and celebrate the works by the graduating seniors in the annual Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition at AEIVA.

The UAB Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition represents the culmination of a diverse and intensive program of undergraduate study and will feature illustration, photography and printmaking by UAB DAAH students.

FREE // Must Virtually Register