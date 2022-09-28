Adult ESL Classes: Advanced
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Advanced-level English as a Second Language instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. This class is free, and textbooks will be provided. Classes are taught by a certified instructor. Placement tests are required. Email Kim at hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org with questions. To register, visit hooverlibrary.org/esl. LOCATION: Nonfiction Area
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library