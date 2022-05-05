Adult ESL Classes

Beginner and Intermediate-level English as a Second Language instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. Join at the Hoover Public Library for weekly English classes. The library is currently offering one class that will cover beginner to intermediate-level instruction with a certified instructor. Walk-in participants are welcome, but registration is preferred. Classes are free, and textbooks are provided. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information. Location: Hoover Public Library nonfiction area