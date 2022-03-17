Adult ESL Classes
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Beginner and Intermediate level ESL instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. Join us at the library for weekly English classes. We are currently offering one class that will cover beginner to intermediate level instruction with a certified instructor. Walk-in participants are welcome, but registration is preferred. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Training Center
