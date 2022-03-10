Adult ESL Classes
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Beginner and Intermediate-level English as a Second Language instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. Currently offering one class that will cover beginner to intermediate-level instruction with a certified instructor. Walk-in participants are welcome, but registration is preferred. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Hoover Public Library Fitzgerald and Shakespeare Rooms
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library