Adult English as a Second Language Classes
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Beginner and intermediate-level English as a Second Language instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. Instructors provided by the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Walk-in participants are welcome, but registration is preferred. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information. Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms
