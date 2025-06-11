ABC 33/40 METEOROLOGIST EVAN CHICKVARA WEATHER OF THE SEASONS
to
Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216
ABC 33/40 METEOROLOGIST EVAN CHICKVARA
SHARES WEATHER OF THE SEASONS
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11, 2025
1 PM TO 2 PM
AT ALDRIDGE GARDENS
A fun Event for kids and the whole family coming up at Aldridge Gardens on Wednesday, June 11, 1 pm to 2 pm.
ABC 33/40 Evan Chickvara will share “Weather of the Seasons”. The audience will enjoy a fun and interactive way to learn about the weather. All ages are welcome, and no registration required.
Simply Sweet Custom Cakes is donating a cake for the Event.
Info
Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family