ABC 33/40 METEOROLOGIST EVAN CHICKVARA WEATHER OF THE SEASONS

Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11, 2025

1 PM TO 2 PM

AT ALDRIDGE GARDENS

A fun Event for kids and the whole family coming up at Aldridge Gardens on Wednesday, June 11, 1 pm to 2 pm.

ABC 33/40 Evan Chickvara will share “Weather of the Seasons”. The audience will enjoy a fun and interactive way to learn about the weather. All ages are welcome, and no registration required.

Simply Sweet Custom Cakes is donating a cake for the Event.

Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family
