8th World Congress on Neurology and Therapeutics

The global Neurology market is predicted to grow from USD 33.3 billion in 2019 to USD 39.4 billion by 2024 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.5% during this timeline. On the other hand, the global Neurological Biomarkers market was approximately valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2020. Analysts expect it to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2028. Neurological disorders include a whole lot of the population that range universally from Epilepsy to Alzheimer’s disease and from Stroke to headache. As appraised by WHO, around 6.8 million people die each year due to neurological disorders. The economic cost of neurological disorders was estimated at 139 billion euros in 2004 in Europe.