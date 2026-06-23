8th Euro-Global Conference on Pediatrics & Autism

The 8th Euro-Global Conference on Pediatrics and Autism brings together leading pediatricians, neonatologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals to exchange knowledge and discuss innovations shaping child health worldwide. This global congress aims to address the most pressing challenges in pediatric and neonatal care — from improving maternal and child outcomes to advancing neonatal nutrition, genetic research, and preventive medicine.

The conference offers a dynamic platform for learning, collaboration, and global networking, featuring keynote sessions, hands-on workshops, oral and poster presentations, and expert panel discussions. Attendees will explore the latest breakthroughs in pediatric critical care, neonatology, infectious diseases, developmental disorders, and neonatal intensive care (NICU).

By connecting academia, research institutions, and clinical experts, the event encourages multidisciplinary partnerships that improve children’s health outcomes and support next-generation healthcare professionals.