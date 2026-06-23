The 7th International Conference on Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine 2026 brings together dermatologists, cosmetologists, aesthetic physicians, surgeons, and skincare specialists to discuss the latest innovations and advancements in skin health, cosmetic science, and aesthetic technologies.

This global forum will explore cutting-edge topics such as laser dermatology, minimally invasive procedures, regenerative skin therapies, anti-ageing innovations, trichology, and dermatopathology. The event aims to bridge clinical practice, academic research, and industry innovation — empowering professionals to enhance both aesthetic and therapeutic outcomes.

Through keynote lectures, hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, and networking sessions, attendees will gain valuable insights into dermatologic surgery, aesthetic devices, digital dermatology, and global skincare trends. The conference encourages collaboration among dermatology professionals and pioneers the future of beauty and wellness through science-based practice.