6th International Conference on Cardiology

The global interventional cardiology market was estimated to be worth $11.1 billion in 2020. Due to the impact of COVID-19, in Cardiology 2023, down from nearly $14 billion in 2019. The global market is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2027, and the cardiovascular devices market was worth more than USD 47,105 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 6.7 percent predicted from 2021 to 2026.

More than 40% of the global interventional cardiology market was controlled by Boston Scientific, Abbott, and Medtronic. This global market research includes a look at 46 interventional cardiology firms operating ins over 70 countries around the world.