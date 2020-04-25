The 4th Annual Southern Cookin'Showdown, a family-friendly food event,returns to Shelby County this spring. SafeHouse of Shelby County will host the event, with proceeds benefitting its domestic and sexual violence response and prevention programs.

The cooking competition will feature four-member teams of both amateurs and professionals competing in categories including Sweets, Meats, and Fixin’s. A panel of judges will determine winners in each category, and guests at the event may sample all of the entries and vote for the People’s Choice award.

The Southern Cookin' Showdown will begin at 11am and end at 2pm on Saturday, April 25th at Pelham Park. In addition to taste-testing, attendees will also enjoy live music and kids’ activities will be offered.

Kids 10 and under are FREE! Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.