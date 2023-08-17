3rd World Congress on Dermatology and Cosmetology

Based on market analysis research from our Dermatology conference 2023, The worldwide Dermatology market's revenue growth is being fueled by factors such as rising chronic disease incidence, quick improvements in the healthcare and medical sectors and increased funding from various public and private sectors. Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the greatest CAGR, at 12.3%, due to rising skin disease incidence, increased knowledge of the usage of dermatological medications, rising healthcare costs, and increased use of dermatological products