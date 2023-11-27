Scientex Conferences invites all the participants by presenting the latest Scientific Improvement and technologies in the field of Orthopedics, Rheumatology, and Musculoskeletal Disorders.

Orthopedic 2023 welcomes all the eminent researchers and scholars around the globe to be part of the most awaited event of 2023 “3rd Annual Conference on Orthopedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Disorders” scheduled to be held on Nov. 27-28, 2023 in Dubai, UAE, and Webinar on Dec. 4-5.