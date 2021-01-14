2nd Thursday Book Group: The Red Lotus by Chris Bohjalian

Join us for Hoover Public Library's Second Thursday book discussion group. We will be discussing Chris Bohjalian's book, The Red Lotus, on Zoom.

Book Description: The first time Alexis saw Austin, it was a Saturday night. Not in a bar, but in the emergency room where Alexis sutured a bullet wound in his arm. Six months later, on the brink of falling in love, they travel to Vietnam on a bike tour so that Austin can show her his passion for cycling and he can pay his respects to the place where his father and uncle fought in the war. But as Alexis sips white wine and waits at the hotel for him to return from his solo ride, two men emerge from the tall grass and Austin vanishes into thin air.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92994802629?pwd=ZzhjYUZFSHFHZnJjaS8yS2FrOFJZQT09

Meeting ID: 929 9480 2629

Passcode: lotus