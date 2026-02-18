23rd Motherwalk 5K and Fun Run

Motherwalk 5K & Fun Run

Join the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Homewood Central Park for the 23rd Annual Motherwalk 5K & Fun Run. Held in memory of Norma Livingston and the many women lost each year to ovarian cancer, the event celebrates survivors, encourages women currently in treatment, honors those who have passed, and raises awareness about the often-silent signs and symptoms of the disease.

The family-friendly event will feature a Kids Zone, Color Run, vendors, Live Dove Release, Memory Mile, and more.

For more information or to register, visit www.cureovariancancer.org.