Join us for the 2026 Birmingham Kidney Walk & Celebration, a high energy community event supporting the Alabama Kidney Foundation and raising awareness for kidney disease across Alabama.

This family friendly morning will be packed with fun — children’s activities, live entertainment, coffee, a DJ, door prizes, local vendors, and more. Registration opens at 8:30 AM, but teams are encouraged to sign up early at www.BirminghamKidneyWalk.org.

The Birmingham Kidney Walk is one of the Foundation’s most impactful fundraising events. Last year, Kidney Walks across the state provided more than $900,000 in direct assistance to Alabama kidney patients, helping with transportation to dialysis, medications, and other essential needs.

Walk with us, celebrate with us, and help make a difference.

Join our 2026 Honorary Chairs, Mike and Ursala Kemp, and Patient Chairs, DeWayne and Valerie Bailey, for a meaningful and inspiring day of community and hope.

Let’s take steps toward a healthier tomorrow and create a brighter future for those affected by kidney disease.

Admission: Free — but be sure to sign up to walk at www.BirminghamKidneyWalk.org

More Information: Visit https://birminghamkidneywalk.org or email marcie@alkidney.org