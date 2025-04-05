2025 Birmingham Kidney Walk and Celebration

Join us for the annual 2025 Birmingham Kidney Walk, a fun event supporting the Alabama Kidney Foundation and raising awareness about kidney disease in the state of Alabama.

The annual Birmingham Kidney Walk & Celebration will be taking place at

Samford University Track and Field on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The morning will be full of fun entertainment, children's activities, coffee, DJ, door prizes, and much more! Registration starts at 8:30am, or you can register your team early at http://www.birminghamkidneywalk.org.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation’s annual Kidney Walk & Celebration is one of its most important fundraising events of the year. Last year, the state-wide Kidney Walks provided over $900,000 in direct support to kidney patients in need. For more information about this event and how to register a team or individual, you can visit our website: www.BirminghamKidneyWalk.org/ or contact Marcie Prescott at (205)382-6080 or marcie@alkidney.org.

Please join our 2025 Honorary Chairs, Dr. Anupam Agarwal, Senior Vice President for Medicine and Dean, UAB Heersink

School of Medicine, and Patient Chairs, brothers, Rodney and Cory Moon for a fun and worthwhile event!

Let’s take steps towards a healthier tomorrow and create a brighter future for those affected by kidney disease.