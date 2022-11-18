2022 Swing for Hope Annual Golf Tournament

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Oxford Valley 100 Sunbelt Pkwy, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Please join us for the 2022 Swing for Hope Annual Golf Tournament. Funds raised will benefit Hope for Autumn Foundation, which financially assists families battling childhood cancer, funds childhood cancer research, and raises awareness for childhood cancer.

