2021 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

to

The Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel 1000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, Alabama 35244

by

2021 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel

WHEN: May 4; 7:30 a.m

TICKETS: $25 through the Hoover Library Theatre box office at hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre, 205-444-7888 or 200 Municipal Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Info

The Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel 1000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, Alabama 35244
events
205-444-7888
to
Google Calendar - 2021 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast - 2021-05-04 07:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2021 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast - 2021-05-04 07:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2021 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast - 2021-05-04 07:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2021 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast - 2021-05-04 07:30:00 ical