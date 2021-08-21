17th Annual Save the O's 5K and Fun Run

On Saturday, Aug. 21, at Greystone Golf and Country Club, John Johnson and the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will host the17th annual Save The O’s 5K in honor of Lori Johnson. Since Lori’ Johnson's death in 2006, Save the O’s has been instrumental in funding NLOCF’s mission to raise funds for ovarian cancer research, increase awareness about the risks, symptoms and treatments of this disease, and provide assistance and support to women and their families.

Every year, more than 22,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Currently, 50% of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer die from the disease within five years. The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation is working to change this and is asking the public to help.