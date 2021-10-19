13 Days of Horror: "A Nightmare on Elm Street"

The 13 Days of Horror Film Festival is here to put you on the edge of your seat and fill you with terror.

ID required. Ages 17+

In Wes Craven's classic slasher film, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured midnight mangler who preys on the teenagers in their dreams. This actually kills them in reality. After investigating the phenomenon, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) begins to suspect that a dark secret kept by her and her friends' parents may be the key to unraveling the mystery, but can Nancy and her boyfriend Glen (Johnny Depp) solve the puzzle before it's too late?

1984, R, 1h 31min

Location: Hoover Library Theatre

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.