13 Days of Horror: "Hereditary"

The 13 Days of Horror Film Festival is here to put you on the edge of your seat and fill you with terror. ID required. Ages 17+

When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited.

2018, R, 2 hours 7 minutes

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Hoover Library Theatre