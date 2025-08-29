Derzis had widespread win geographically over Brocato in mayoral election

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis speaks to the crowd at his mayoral election night party at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, with his wife, Stephanie, by his side.

Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis had a pretty widespread victory geographically over Mayor Frank Brocato in Tuesday’s mayoral election, final election results certified by the City Council on Friday show.

Derzis won in 13 of the 17 polling places across the city, with Brocato claiming a majority of votes at only the Hoover Recreation Center, Hoover Senior Center, Birmingham First Seventh Adventist Church and Bluff Park United Methodist Church. Derzis also won 59% of the absentee votes.

The final vote tally was 9,676 votes for Derzis (56% of the total 17,425 votes cast in the mayoral race) and 7,749 votes for Brocato (or 44% of the total votes cast).

With 71,595 registered voters in Hoover, the turnout was 24% of the total registered voters, according to the Hoover city clerk’s office.

Derzis’ strongest support came at Hoover Fire Station No. 8 in Greystone (where he received 64% of the vote), Riverchase Church of Christ (where he won 63% of the vote) and Greystone Farms Clubhouse (where he received 62% of the vote).

Brocato’s strongest areas were Birmingham First Seventh Day Adventist Church, which is off Lorna Road (where Brocato received 57% of the vote) and Bluff Park United Methodist Church (where Brocato won 55% of the vote).

Here’s a full breakdown of the mayor’s race by polling place:

× Expand Data compiled by Hoover Sun based on information from Hoover city clerk's office

