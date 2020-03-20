Celebrate Hoover Day to showcase diversity with Hoover-AHEAD group

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Celebrate Hoover Day 2018-3 Makenzie Hereford, 4, of Huntsville, gets her face painted at the 2018 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park. × 2 of 2 Expand Celebrate Hoover Day information. Prev Next

EDITOR'S NOTE: With the ongoing cancellation of events and activities due to the new coronavirus, we at Hoover Sun recommend people check with event organizers and websites to verify if an event is still happening before making plans to go. We tried to remove any events from our calendar that we knew had been canceled or postponed indefinitely as of press time.

This year’s Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park will have a new feature — an area specifically designed to celebrate the city’s racial and ethnic diversity.

The Hoover-AHEAD (Ambassadors for Hoover Equity and Diversity) group will have a spot in the park that will showcase the different countries represented by people who live and work in the city, said Dil Uswatte, the principal at Rocky Ridge Elementary School and a member of the group.

The plan is to have food samples from restaurants that serve food from different cultures, as well as people who are from those countries to share about what life is like there, Uswatte said.

The Hoover-AHEAD group also is coordinating the entertainment that will perform at the festival and will make sure to have performances representing talent from multiple cultures, she said.

This year’s Celebrate Hoover Day is set for Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will again include carnival rides, games, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo, extreme bungee, balloon artists, face painting, airbrush tattoos, a business exhibitor tent and food trucks, said Erin Colbaugh, the city’s events coordinator.

The day begins with a ceremony to honor veterans in the Veterans Memorial Plaza, with special attention given to veterans whose family and friends have chosen to honor them by dedicating a paver in the plaza.

Military members from Hoover who have been killed in action also will be honored, and the Howlin’ Mad Smith Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League will re-enact the famous raising of a U.S. flag at Iwo Jima in World War II.

City leaders and volunteers will serve the public a giant apple pie (the pan is 10 feet, 3 inches in diameter) and ice cream, and the Hoover police and fire departments also plan to have specialty equipment and personnel present.

The Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club will have a car show from 9 to 11 a.m., with awards at 2:30 p.m. Registration costs $20 and can be done at dvaac.com.

Free parking and free document destruction will be in the parking lot at Spain Park High School.