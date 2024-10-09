Event Preview: Bluff Park Witches Ride rolls on October 27

× 1 of 4 Expand Participants of last year's witches ride. Submitted photos. × 2 of 4 Expand Participants of last year's witches ride. Submitted photos. × 3 of 4 Expand Participants of last year's witches ride on the route. Submitted photos. × 4 of 4 Expand Community event following last year's witches ride. Submitted photos. Prev Next

All witches (women ages 18 and older) are invited to join the spooktacular bike ride through Bluff Park in Hoover, AL on October 27, 2024.

In 2018, the ride started as a fun event for the community to get involved with charities. The sponsorship and fundraising proceeds will go to The Wellhouse, a center in Birmingham that provides rehab and job training for women who have been trafficked.

The gathering of witches starts at 4:30 p.m. at Shades Cliff Park behind Shades Cliff Pool (542-532 Cloudland Drive), gearing up to take flight at 5:30.

Golf carts are also permitted for those who may not wish to bike. The organizers ask that no one participates with walkers, wagons, scooters, rollerblades, etc. for general route safety.

"Don't forget several bags of candy and/or beads to throw out along the route," the event's site instructs. "Think about how you will hold the candy along the way! Start practicing!

There will be candy refilling stations along the route!"

The ride is about 1.5 miles and will end at The Electric where families can join in for a party and enjoy themed food and drinks.

Witches, don your best outfit and get ready to roll! Register for the ride with this link and check out the Witches on Facebook for other fun media previews.