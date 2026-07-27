Zad Mediterranean Cuisine opens in Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Zad Mediterranean Cuisine

Zad Mediterranean Cuisine recently opened at 2760 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 112, bringing authentic Middle Eastern and Yemeni cuisine to Hoover.

The restaurant features a menu of fresh-made dishes, including kabobs, lamb, falafel, pita wraps, hummus, shawarma and salads, along with traditional Yemeni specialties prepared from homemade recipes.

Zad also offers weekday lunch specials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays.

The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit zadmc.com or call 205-407-4940.