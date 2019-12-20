× 1 of 2 Expand Women’s Wealth Connection of Warren Averett. × 2 of 2 Expand Women’s Wealth Connection of Warren Averett. Prev Next

A woman’s life can take unexpected turns that bring challenging questions.

How should a mother consider her estate plan so that she can secure her children’s future? How can a divorcing woman decide on the financial aspects of her proposed agreement? Whom should a widow turn to for trusted financial planning assistance as she and her family plan for next steps?

The answers to these questions can be hard to pinpoint, especially while these changes are happening. That’s why Women’s Wealth Connection was created.

The teams at Warren Averett and Warren Averett Asset Management recognized that women often take a different approach than men when choosing trusted advisors and that there can be limited options for women seeking financial advisory services specific to their needs.

As a result, these teams established Women’s Wealth Connection to serve women and families in Birmingham and across the Southeast.

Co-founded by Melanie Nichols, Beverly Virciglio and Heather Locklar, Women’s Wealth Connection is led by these and five other female advisors who are experienced in the financial services industry.

Female clients can rely on their collective expertise across the firms’ investment, financial, tax and estate planning service areas under one firm umbrella, instead of having to seek multiple advisors across separate firms.

Clients who partner with the Women’s Wealth Connection team can expect the advisors to get to know them personally and learn how their unique financial situations impact them and their families.

The advisors will walk alongside their female clients to help them simplify their financial complexities, help them reduce stress that may be associated with their financial picture and help them feel more empowered. They can also help by working with other professionals, such as clients’ attorneys, to help navigate difficult legal necessities.

The female advisors of Women’s Wealth Connection have one primary goal: to help ensure every woman has access to a team of trusted advisors at every step of her financial journey. The team desires to provide financial peace of mind so their clients can enjoy life to its fullest and find the answers to the questions that matter most—even in the midst of life’s unexpected changes.

Services offered include investment management and education, comprehensive financial planning, asset management, business valuation, income tax planning and budgeting, estate planning, cash fl ow planning, retirement planning, debt analysis, education planning and saving, insurance review, Medicare and Social Security planning, coordinating updates of legal documents, trust analysis, trust administration assistance and mediation support.

For more information about Women’s Wealth Connection or to connect with the team, visit WAasset.com/womenswealth.

