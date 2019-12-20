× 1 of 2 Expand Tina Tyus, Town Square Realty. × 2 of 2 Expand Tina Tyus, Town Square Realty. Prev Next

At the young age of 21, Tina Tyus decided to purchase her first home and instantly fell in love with the process, the reward and the idea that she could help her friends and family accomplish the same goal.

Thirty years later, she is the proud owner of Town Square Realty, Real Estate School of Alabama, TSR Contracting and Town Square Investments.

Town Square Realty is a full-service real estate company with offices in both Alabama and Georgia. Now with over 30 years in the business, Tyus shares that the premises for success for each company are the same: “People before Profit,” prophetic advice she received when starting the first company.

“We focus on God’s people and trust God for our profit! The full service real estate empire encompasses building, buying and selling properties,” real estate education and reinvesting in communities by buying undesirable properties, renovating and reselling them.

“I consider myself a Christian Real Estate coach,” she said. “I not only guide you through the real estate process, but I also educate and encourage every step of the way.

“Being a real estate broker, certified Instructor and licensed contractor would not be enough to fulfill the mandate that I have to help others,” she said.

She is also a published author of the book “So You Want to Flip Houses,” a step-by-step guide to flipping homes that include Biblical life lessons. Her school, “Real Estate School of Alabama,” offers pre- and postlicensing for those wanting a career in real estate, as well as providing continuing education courses made available to over 20,000 real estate licensees.

While each company under the Town Square umbrella supports the full circle of any real estate related needs, Tyus is most grateful for the ability to grant opportunities to other entrepreneurs.

“Realtors using the Town Square brand can build their own empire through receiving 100% of the commission earned through their business,” and is a business model that is unheard of, says Tyus.

“As a team member with Town Square, you sell just 12 properties and have an opportunity to no longer pay a broker; instead, you become the Boss, with no overhead!” Tyus said. “It’s called ‘12 & Done,’ where after selling just 12 homes you receive a 100% of the sales commission for life! You have a small annual renewal fee, but this is what agents generally have to work years and open their own brokerage to accomplish.”

The big question that she is often asked is why would you make such an opportunity available?

“I love the ability to create millionaires through real estate,” she said. “I feel blessed to have the ability to allow agents to expand their dreams and build their own empire through the Town Square brand without franchise fees. This is my way of giving back and leaving a legacy.”

Not only has this real estate guru been a guiding light for other entrepreneurs, but she also humbly loves the day to day joy of assisting families in achieving the dream of homeownership.

“Although my journey has allowed me to work in all aspects of real estate, I must admit that I love selling homes,” she said. “The joy that you receive from re-living the American dream with others over and over, one family at a time is priceless.

“I am excited to see what God has next,” Tyus continued. “My prediction is that families across multiple states will be blessed because of those prophetic words that I received over 30 years ago: ‘People before Profit.’”

