Shannon Trotter, State Farm.

Shannon Trotter has worked in insurance her entire adult life. She has more than 20 years of experience in insurance and as a State Farm agent, and she works to provide a holistic protection plan for each of her clients.

Shannon has always had a passion for helping people. Both her mother and her sister convinced her to combine her financial knowledge and her compassion for others into a service career as a state farm agent.

“They both knew I have a service heart, had a strong desire to be a wife and mother, but also knew I had a lot of business acumen and a huge entrepreneurial spirit,” Shannon said.

When she opened her State Farm office, her vision for her business was to become an integral part of the community.

“I wanted to be able to be someone’s very best friend on their very worst day,” she said. “I wanted an office people felt comfortable coming to — where customers could drop in for coffee and chit-chats and not always insurance talk. I took that concept and crafted my business plan around these ideas.”

She encourages her entire team to get to know each client on a personal level because “They can’t take the best care of you of they don’t know you.”

“My job [as an insurance agent] is to get an overall picture of the assets a customer has and then identify any gaps in coverage. I see a need, I identify a product that will cover that need,” Shannon said. “A lot of times customers have no idea they are not properly insured.

“I started at State Farm in fire claims and saw first hand how important having the right coverage is,” she continued. “Most people think of State Farm and think of home and auto insurance. That is a big part of what I do, but my team and I try to protect all of your assets, not just your car and home.”

There are more than 100 State Farm products. State Farm also has a bank that allows Shannon to offer her clients car loans, refinancing options, home mortgages, home equity lines, credit cards, checking accounts, savings accounts or even money market account.

The product she believes is the most important is life insurance, which helps clients protect their families from what Shannon calls the “three biggest financial blind spots.” Unintended liability, unplanned illness and unexpected death are all circumstances that can cause great financial strain on a family that is unprepared.

Shannon’s biggest fear as a State Farm agent is that she has not had the opportunity to have the proper conversations with all of her clients. She works extremely hard to make sure each of her clients is protected from anything that life may throw at them.

“When I write someone’s insurance, I am making a promise to that customer that I am going to take care of them if and when something happens,” Shannon said.

