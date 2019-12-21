× 1 of 2 Expand Linda Adler, The Barn at Shady Lane. × 2 of 2 Expand The Barn at Shady Lane. Prev Next

Just one mile from the ever-growing Ross Bridge community is an 8 acre “little piece of heaven” owned by Michael and Linda Adler.

The Barn at Shady Lane is an event venue that hosts corporate and nonprofit events, but its specialty is making wedding days magical.

“There are several venues in the Birmingham area ... I would say that each venue has its own personality, and what distinguishes one from the other is often intangible,” Linda said. The Barn at Shady Lane has a beautiful rustic atmosphere.

According to Linda, the bride’s loft brings an “ahhhh” moment whenever they bring a couple to tour the venue. The Groom’s Cottage is similarly appreciated, with its leather furniture, WiFi, TV and “lots of sprawling space for the guys.”

Not only is the venue beautiful, accommodating and inviting, but it is also conveniently located, nestled between Lakeshore Highway and Ross Bridge.

The venue includes both indoor and outdoor event spaces.

“Our outdoor stone venue is so beautiful and so pastoral,” Linda said, “and of course, walking into the barn for the first time each guest pauses to take it all in.”

What really sets The Barn at Shady Lane apart is Linda and her husband.

Before launching their venue in 2013, the two of them were becoming well acquainted with their primary clients: brides-to-be.

“My husband and I have been a part of launching many marriages over the years. We have done pre-marital counseling as well as hosted many marriage retreats,” Linda said.

Helping people to start a beautiful life together has become a passion for Michael and Linda who say they measure their success by “a happy bride, a full calendar and a sense that we have served the people God has brought our way to the best of our abilities.”

The first part of excellent service is understanding. “The brides and mothers who come to me on any given day can be a night-and-day difference from one another,” Linda said. “One bride may have been planning her wedding since she was 5. The next bride may be [completely] laid back about the whole thing. I love the challenge of both sharing their excitement and serving as a sort of coach along the way.”

Linda helps brides-to-be by listening to the vision they have of their special day and bringing that vision to life.

“What I really love is the process of creating a space that is not only attractive but balanced to the eye and to the spirit. I want spaces to be elegant but livable, compelling but comfortable, and a place where guests can immediately sense that we worked hard to make Shady Lane the best it can be for their special day,” Linda said.

The Adlers and their team at The Barn at Shady Lane are not only dedicated to making the event as memorable as possible but also making the entire day a day in paradise.

