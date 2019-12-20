× 1 of 2 Expand Lea Wolsoncroft, Remedies Pharmacy. × 2 of 2 Expand Remedies Pharmacy. Prev Next

Lea Wolsoncroft has worked as a Veterinary, Pediatric and Compounding Pharmacist and now serves as the Head Pharmacist at Remedies Pharmacy in Hoover.

Remedies is not your big-box pharmacy. It has an old-school feel and a personal environment.

Lea takes great pride in getting to know each customer and helping them find their balance through customized care.

“Patients inspire me. They are the reason we practice pharmacy with options to design personalized treatments,” she said. “I love research, but most of all I love to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Remedies Pharmacy is a wellness-inspired pharmacy, not a treat-the-symptom, sick pharmacy. “We want to help people stay in balance and be the healthiest they can be,” Lea said. “We have both traditional medications and custom-designed compounds. We want to help everyone find their Remedy!”

Compounding is the “make it from scratch” medication creation for an individual based on that person’s unique needs. It truly is an art and certainly not the fastest way to get it done, but the medication is designed for each patient and their specific needs.

Because of her pediatric background, Lea developed a love of solutions for kids’ medication. She has specially designed pediatric compounds for an effective diaper rash cream and a reflux solution that babies actually like to take.

Lea is directly impacting lives. Two specialties are low dose atropine for children with myopia, which slows down the progression of near-sightedness, and budesonide slurries for eosinophilia that have been life-changing for some of her patients.

She works to find the right vitamins and supplements that may be needed for a certain health issue or to accompany a traditional medication. This doesn’t have to be an expensive endeavor, but each person will thrive once they find their balance. Remedies Pharmacy also has many wellness inspired gifts throughout the store. Balance is the goal.

“Balance sometimes includes hormones, and not just for us women, but men as well,” she said. Even though they do specialize in libido, “It is not just the libido that is affected. Low energy levels and depression can be present just enough under the surface to make a person drag through life instead of enjoying the joy of each day.”

Lea makes clean products without all the unnecessary ingredients, doses that fit the patient, liquids for babies and even pastes that cats can lick off of their paws. She also has non-narcotic pain creams and hemp products to help her patients avoid the opioid crisis prevalent today.

There are so many options and treatments out there from medications and vitamins to CBD and oils. Often patients are well educated, but they can be overwhelmed with knowledge. “We help trim information down to a manageable size so they can choose the best path to their healthiest life.”

Lea is a master at her craft. “Our goal is to empower you to take charge of your health and happiness and live life with enthusiasm and joy.”

