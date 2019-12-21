× 1 of 2 Expand Kristie Lyons, Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes. × 2 of 2 Expand Kristie Lyons, Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes. Prev Next

Men with a little stubble can look ruggedly handsome. Unfortunately, the same isn’t true for women, and even those ruggedly handsome guys may tire of shaving every morning.

That’s why the owner of Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes, Kristie Lyons, is in the business of helping people uncover the beauty beneath unwanted hair. Lyon’s daughter Hope Underwood joined the team full time in October.

She adds to her clients’ beauty with lash extensions, but her primary service is providing electrolysis, the only FDA-approved method of permanent hair removal. Electrolysis can be used to treat anyone who has unwanted hair and can be performed on any hair color or skin type.

“I offer anyone who needs it a chance to get rid of unwanted hair once and for all,” said Lyons, whose passion for helping others feel better about themselves has become the driving force behind her business.

She was motivated to become an electrologist after both she and her mother struggled with unwanted hair. Lyons’s mother suffered from hormonal imbalances, and she wishes that she had been able to change her mother’s life in the same ways that she changes the lives of her clients every day.

It is not uncommon for some of her clients to come to her because of medical conditions that cause unwanted facial hair growth. She helps women with conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome or hirsutism.

After completing their series of treatments, many of her clients are so overjoyed with the results that they cry or even hug her in gratitude.

“My clients really do change right in front of my eyes,” Lyons said.“If you’ve never dealt with unwanted hair, you wouldn’t understand how it makes others feel. It’s embarrassing and depressing.”

She loves seeing the smiles on her clients’ faces once the hair is removed. That is one of the things that she enjoys most about her profession.

“I connect with every one of my clients. It is truly a pleasure seeing each and every one of them. I listen to their problems and try to help them as much as I can while they are in my studio. I console them when needed. I laugh and cry with them. I don’t think I have one client who doesn’t talk to me during their entire treatment.”

The only time her clients don’t talk to her during treatments is if she is applying lashes. During that application, most clients are so comfortable that they fall asleep within minutes.

With hair removal, Lyons helps clients uncover their beauty. With lash extensions she enhances it, turning beautiful eyes into stunning ones. She applies Xtreme Lashes Semi-Permanent Lash Extensions strand by strand to create lashes that look naturally full and long.

“Lash extensions take years off your face,” she said. “They brighten and open up your eyes in a way that lets you say goodbye to your mascara.”

“It’s life-changing,” Lyons said about her entire line of services, “and it’s the best feeling in the world to help these ladies and gentlemen get their self-confidence back and feel beautiful and handsome in their own skin again!”

