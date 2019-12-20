Kimberly Edgar, Certified Wellness + Life Coach

× 1 of 2 Expand Kimberly Delcoco, Certified Wellness + Life Coach. × 2 of 2 Expand Kimberly Delcoco, Certified Wellness + Life Coach. Prev Next

Kimberly Edgar says it keeps her up at night to see people living unhappy, unhealthy, hopeless lives — especially knowing they are “only a handful of daily decisions away from living happy, healthy and whole.”

So Kimberly has made it her life and career to help people make the transition from the first scenario to the second.

Her goal is to disrupt the numbing out culture — of alcohol, drugs, gossip, shopping, food, etc. — with gatherings that actually inspire and equip people to create a life they jump out of bed on a daily basis.

Kimberly looks forward to hosting life giving gatherings in 2020 to connect all genders and generations, helping them emerge daily ... happy, healthy and whole.

“I want to bring hope and solutions that break down walls, addictions and strongholds,” she said. “I am passionate about what I do because I know with the right mindset, the right ‘iron sharpens iron’ tribe and God’s plan, anything is possible. I am living proof of this. And my clients and students are living proof of this.”

Kimberly is new to the area but is currently working to establish relationships with organizations helping young moms overcome addiction and abuse.

“I felt a calling to share my story to give hope and inspiration to those who have experienced addiction and abuse,” she said. “Sharing how facing my fears and believing in what is possible can change a generation. I now have a wonderful son living out his calling. I am Grandma to two amazing little girls. I share my own struggles and solutions with anyone I can to give them hope.”

In Kimberly’s previous city, she hosted two retreats a year. It gave her “such joy” to watch the participants go from lost and confused upon arrival to leaving with a new vision for their future.

They left with a 30-day goal and a new “iron sharpens iron” tribe to “hold their hand when it gets tough and to hold their feet to the fire when they want to quit,” she said.

Kimberly balances the art of truth telling with love and practical planning, execution and accountability.

“I am also a Christian, holding up God’s word, love and plan as our keys to unlock success in all areas of life,” she said, noting that her faith leads to a wholistic life mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically.

“I hope to continue using our stories to inspire and equip people to make choices that create generational changes,” Kimberly said. “Only you hold the key to unlock your God-given potential. Make a decision in this very moment, right now, to do the work — inside and out — to emerge happy, healthy and whole in mind, body and spirit.”

