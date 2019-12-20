× 1 of 2 Expand Kasey Davis, Kasey Davis Dentistry. × 2 of 2 Expand Kasey Davis Dentistry. Prev Next

A dentist of 11 years celebrating her fifth anniversary as Kasey Davis Dentistry, Dr. Kasey Davis is an inspiration as a woman and a professional.

Located in Bluff Park, she provides a variety of services including semi-annual cleanings and exams; teeth whitening; crowns and veneers; implant restoration; fillings; root canals; extractions; conscious sedation; dentures; partials; Clear Aligners and Six Month Smiles; as well as Botox and Juvederm.

“My favorite thing about being a general dentist is the variety of treatments I’m able to offer,” but she quickly narrows it down to two. “First, conscious sedation. I am fully aware of how strong dental phobia is, and it is wonderful to be able to offer treatment to patients while they are completely comfortable and with no memory of the procedures. It’s a fearful patient’s dream come true.

“Secondly, I have always loved oral surgery. Of course I’m in the business of helping my patients salvage every tooth they can. However, when a tooth is unsalvageable and a patient is in horrible pain, I love being able to get them out of pain quickly.”

She holds herself to a high standard of continuing education, making sure she is offering up-to-date procedures and a vast scope of procedures.

However, when asked what true success is she replied, “It would be happiness in my field and bringing happiness to others. Business growth, economics, patient flow ... these things are all important. But nothing in this world is more important to me than true happiness and serenity ... both having it and exuding it to those around me. People don’t always remember what you said to them, or even what procedure they had done, but people will always remember how you made them feel!

“I’ve always felt like I had a special connection with patients, and I’ve been blessed with a staff who has that same ability to connect,” Kasey continued. “We love our patients, love each other and all truly love what we do. Because of this, our office holds an environment where relationships with our patients truly thrive. We are so lucky to have a work atmosphere where everyone who walks through the door is a friend.”

She looks at being a woman in business as a blessing. “As a gender, we tend to be thought of as more compassionate, more gentle, more nurturing, and in my industry this is a plus! We also have much smaller hands,” she joked.

“In today’s society, someone’s smile is everything. It’s not just their ability to chew and function comfortably, but it’s also part of their identity and something that helps them to feel secure. I can’t tell you how many times a day I hear, ‘I’ve gotten to where I don’t even want to smile because I’m unhappy with my teeth.’ It is so awesome to be able to give someone pride in their smile!”

Kasey said: “You only live once. Love the smile you’re in. If you don’t love it, let me help you love it!”

Sponsored Content.