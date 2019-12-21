× 1 of 2 Expand Julie Ivy White, Lucas & Associates. × 2 of 2 Expand Julie Ivy White, Lucas & Associates. Prev Next

Julie Ivy White says she wouldn’t dub herself a “senior” by any stretch, but she says she and many of her Baby Boomer generation friends are in the same boat: their housing needs are changing.

“My friends and contemporaries are all at this stage where our kids are growing up and moving out of the house,” said White, a Realtor with Lucas & Associates. “We’re ready for a little bit of a simpler lifestyle — to be freed up to spend more time with our grown children or to travel.”

She says one of her greatest joys is helping people walk through the process of downsizing. She’s done it herself — two years ago, she and her husband sold their larger, two-story home and moved to a comfortable, one-level home with a smaller yard.

“It’s a pretty big process — all total, it generally takes about six to eight months,” White said. “Our homes are so personal. Our emotions get so tied up in our home that that’s a difficult thing to do sometimes.”

So she wants to be there for her contemporaries as they make decisions about their move. There’s a lot of counseling involved in the process, White said, and she feels privileged to walk aside her clients as they create an opportunity to make new choices.

“I have a lot of really great information for Boomers or seniors who are looking to downsize,” she said. “If you’re ready to start thinking about selling your home and moving into one that makes more sense now, I’d be delighted to help.”

Sponsored Content.