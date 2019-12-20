× 1 of 2 Expand Jennifer Varnell, Kim Kleman, ARC Realty. × 2 of 2 Expand Jennifer Varnell, Kim Kleman, ARC Realty. Prev Next

For Realtors Kim Kleman and Jennifer Varnell, success is measured by the positive relationships they build with their clients.

Both Kleman and Varnell are Realtors at ARC Realty - Hoover.

“ARC is an incredible company,” Varnell said, “and I feel fortunate to be a part of the ARC Family! ARC stands for “A Relationship Company,” and that could not be more true.”

“I am backed by an incredible company, ARC Realty - Hoover, who truly understands the meaning of building relationships and being invested in their people,” Kleman said. “I love building relationships with my clients in hopes that they will remember home buying or selling a home as a pleasant experience.”

Kleman shares that in addition to her experience, knowledge and relationship building, her Hoover roots have provided her with a vested interest in finding homes for families in the city.

“I was born and raised in Hoover,” Kleman said. “I love this community and have a vested interest in wanting to fill it with families who appreciate what the city has to offer.”

“We love working with both home buyers and sellers,” Varnell said. “They are very different processes but are so rewarding. Helping new and old friends realize their real estate dreams is such an honor.”

“Our homes are the center of our lives,” Varnell added. “Homes are where we make memories, pray over meals, meet neighbors and friends, and lay our heads down for rejuvenation. Home is where our hearts are.”

“We are honored to have a small impact on the process of helping clients find a new home or move on to something different that they can call home,” Varnell said.

Together Kleman and Varnell share that their goal is to be the person their neighbors, family and friends want to assist them in any real estate service.

