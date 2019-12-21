× 1 of 2 Expand Dr. Kelly Guthrie, Southern Smiles Dental. × 2 of 2 Expand Southern Smiles Dental. Prev Next

Southern Smiles Dental is a premier dental practice with a welcoming environment that provides comprehensive and preventative oral health care.

At the heart of Southern Smiles Dental is Dr. Kelly Guthrie and her amazing team of highly skilled women. Together, they provide a caring, gentle and comprehensive approach to oral health care.

“I guess that you could say that I was born into dentistry,” Dr. Guthrie said. “I am a second generation dentist from Russellville, where my father practiced dentistry for 48 years.”

“Growing up with my father a dentist gave me access to a lot of knowledge and experience from an early age,” Dr. Guthrie continued. “My mother played a supportive role for his practice as well for many years. This set a very high standard for me, not only as I watched my dad provide the highest quality dental care with honesty and integrity to our small community, but also as I watched my mom treat each patient with compassion and kindness — like family. I feel very blessed to have witnessed this way of doing business first-hand. It was from that point on that I knew I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps.”

Dr. Guthrie graduated from the University of Alabama at Huntsville with a B.S. in biology and obtained her D.M.D. degree in 1996 from the UAB School of Dentistry. In addition, she completed an Advanced General Dentistry Residency at NOVA Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. While practicing most of her career in Florida, she is thrilled to be back in Alabama.

With over 23 years in the dental field, Dr. Guthrie provides a full range of restorative and cosmetic dental services, from routine preventative dental hygiene, smile assessments, fillings and whitening to extractions, dentures and partials, veneers, crowns and bridges, implant restorations and full mouth rehabilitation.

In addition to these services, Dr. Guthrie has the designation of “Qualified Dentist” through the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, which allows her to provide oral appliance therapy to treat sleep-disordered breathing, including snoring and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea that is diagnosed by a board-certified sleep medicine physician.

“Dentistry is my passion, and it has given me a purpose in my life,” Dr. Guthrie said. “Improving someone’s smile and seeing a transformation in the patient’s confidence and well being is so rewarding to me. I firmly believe that by educating patients about their dental needs and treatment options, they are better able to make their own informed decision. This shared decision making process creates a dentist-patient relationship based on mutual trust. It is my privilege to provide compassionate support and the highest quality dental care to the residents of Hoover and the surrounding areas for many years to come.“

