Donna Walker, ARC Realty.

Donna Walker’s work keeps her up at night — and she loves that.

“As crazy as it sounds, I am driven by staying awake at night thinking about my clients and how I guide them in real estate transactions,” said Donna, a Realtor with ARC Realty.

To her, the heart of real estate work is the relationship she builds with her clients and making their lives easier.

“It goes way further than a nice post, great pictures, advertising and staging,” she said. “I have met floor guys for my clients while they’re at work. I have met delivery people, tree removers, plumbers and even meets clients in home furnishing places to help them decorate their home.”

Donna even offers help with her sellers to make listing their home as pain-free as possible by offering a timeline, contacts and resources to get their home ready to list.

“I offer dedication, honesty and even some fun during the process,” she said. “I feel that my clients really enjoy working with me.”

Her career in real estate has been a rewarding season, she said — one that surprised her.

“I knew I was getting close to retiring from my teaching career and knew that I was not one of those people who was ready to sit still and not be challenged,” Donna said. “I wanted to start a new career and was encouraged by my husband, Tim, to get my license. He has real estate background and watched me communicate with people and encouraged me to pursue this. He has been my biggest supporter through this all.”

And Donna is passing that support on. She feels a connection to her clients and wants to help them thrive.

“I love that real estate challenges me daily,” she said. “I love that I can still foster relationships with families like I did in the classroom for so many years.”

One of Donna’s favorite feelings is to visit past clients and see how the house they bought has become a home. She loves seeing people get settled and fall in love with her Hoover community, and Donna is so happy to be at her new office in Hoover at 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 124, at Stadium Trace Village.

“ARC is dedicated to giving their agents and clients the greatest advantage through a strong network and cutting-edge technology,” she said, noting she loves that the “ARC” in ARC Realty stands for “A Relationship Company.”

Donna has lived in Hoover for more than 22 years. She retired from Hoover City Schools, and she worked in three local elementary schools over the years.

“I have a passion for the community,” she said.

Her passion comes from working with and meeting people, and she thrives on building personal relationships. She understands the importance of getting to know people on both a personal and professional level while treating them uniquely and meeting their real estate needs.

Donna also loves giving back to veterans and first responders through an ARC benefit that gives 20 percent of the commission back to them at closing as a thank you for their service.

“I had one client that received $1,900 back at closing,” she said.

