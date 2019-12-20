× 1 of 2 Expand CiCi Howell, ARC Realty. × 2 of 2 Expand CiCi Howell, ARC Realty. Prev Next

Between 70% and 80% of homeowners use a real estate agent or broker when buying or selling a home, so choosing the right agent is crucial to a successful real estate transaction.

CiCi Howell, with ARC Realty in Hoover, not only has the real estate experience, but also is a real estate broker. She is versatile and understands the psychology of the market.

“I’m a real estate broker,” Howell said. “I help families buy and sell their primary home or investment property.”

Howell said her experience began six years ago when she decided to enter the marketplace.

“I got started in 2014 when I saw a great opportunity in the market,” Howell said, “and it was a fitting time in my life to make that transition. There are a lot of agents out there. I try not to compare myself to them but instead put all of my focus into making sure I’m doing my very best and doing all I can to serve my clients.”

Howell provides her clients with knowledge of the current market and guidance through the buying and selling process.

“I also understand that when someone is moving, it is usually due to a major life change,” Howell said. “Because of this, I always do my best to make sure I am empathetic to everyone’s individual situation. I love working with buyers and sellers equally.”

In addition to residential real estate, Howell has branched into commercial and land sales.

“What I love about real estate is that each day and each transaction is always different,” she said. “It makes for a job that’s never boring.”

Sponsored Content.